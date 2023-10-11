  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Uk

Genre

Drama

IMDb

6.8

/

10

from

1,210

users

Diterbitkan

17 May 2009

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Unloved (2009)

Lucy is eleven years old. Having been neglected by her estranged mother and father, she is placed in a children’s home. Through her eyes, we follow her struggle to cope with the system; her only saving being her self-belief and certainty that she is being watched over and protected by the holy spirit.
Samantha Morton
Molly Windsor, Robert Carlyle, Susan Lynch, Craig Parkinson, Andrea Lowe, Lauren Socha, Michael Socha, Johann Myers, Karl Collins, Christopher Russell, Darren Campbell, Kerry Stacey, Ladene Hall, Penny Morton

Diterbitkan

Oktober 11, 2023 3:02 pm

Durasi

