Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Uk

Sutradara

IMDb

7.2

/

10

from

1,275

users

Diterbitkan

10 May 2021

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The United Way (2021)

The United Way is the legendary story of one of the most iconic sports teams in the world, Manchester United, from their humblest of beginnings to a behemoth with over 650 million supporters worldwide. Presented by Eric Cantona and featuring Charlton, Best, Cantona, Beckham, and Ronaldo, alongside stunning archival and never-before-seen footage, The United Way celebrates the global phenomenon of a unifying club for the people, by the people.
Mat Hodgson
Eric Cantona, David Beckham, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Nicky Butt, Bryan Robson, Ryan Giggs, Martin Edwards, Ron Atkinson, Mark Hughes, Peter Schmeichel, Alex Stepney, Steve Bruce, Arthur Albiston, Tommy Docherty, Sammy McIlroy, David May, Michael Heseltine, Neil Kinnock, Gordon Strachan, Shaun Ryder, Mark 'Bez' Berry, Teddy Sheringham, Andy Cole, Andy Burnham

Diterbitkan

Oktober 13, 2023 10:12 pm

Durasi

