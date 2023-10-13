Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The United Way (2021) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Uk
Bintang film
Alex Stepney,
Andy Burnham,
Andy Cole,
Arthur Albiston,
Bryan Robson,
David Beckham,
David May,
Eric Cantona,
Gordon Strachan,
Mark 'Bez' Berry
Sutradara
Mat Hodgson
Genre
Documentary,
History,
Sport
IMDb
7.2/
10from
1,275users
Diterbitkan
10 May 2021
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The United Way (2021)
The United Way is the legendary story of one of the most iconic sports teams in the world, Manchester United, from their humblest of beginnings to a behemoth with over 650 million supporters worldwide. Presented by Eric Cantona and featuring Charlton, Best, Cantona, Beckham, and Ronaldo, alongside stunning archival and never-before-seen footage, The United Way celebrates the global phenomenon of a unifying club for the people, by the people.
Mat Hodgson
Eric Cantona, David Beckham, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Nicky Butt, Bryan Robson, Ryan Giggs, Martin Edwards, Ron Atkinson, Mark Hughes, Peter Schmeichel, Alex Stepney, Steve Bruce, Arthur Albiston, Tommy Docherty, Sammy McIlroy, David May, Michael Heseltine, Neil Kinnock, Gordon Strachan, Shaun Ryder, Mark ‘Bez’ Berry, Teddy Sheringham, Andy Cole, Andy Burnham
tt10443794