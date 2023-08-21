IMDb 5.8 / 10 from 682 users

Diterbitkan 24 March 1935

Oleh mamat

The Triumph of Sherlock Holmes (1935)

Holmes, retired to Sussex, is drawn into a last case when his arch enemy Moriarty arranges with an American gang to kill one John Douglas, a country gentleman with a mysterious past. Holmes’ methods baffle Watson and Lestrade, but his results astonish them. In a long flashback, the victim’s wife tells the story of the sinister Vermissa Valley.

Leslie S. Hiscott

Arthur Wontner, Lyn Harding, Leslie Perrins, Ian Fleming, Charles Mortimer, Minnie Rayner, Michael Shepley, Jane Carr

tt0027136