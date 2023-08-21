Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Triumph of Sherlock Holmes (1935) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Uk
Bintang film
Arthur Wontner,
Charles Mortimer,
Ian Fleming,
Jane Carr,
Leslie Perrins,
Lyn Harding,
Michael Shepley,
Minnie Rayner
Sutradara
Leslie S. Hiscott
IMDb
5.8/
10from
682users
Diterbitkan
24 March 1935
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Triumph of Sherlock Holmes (1935)
Holmes, retired to Sussex, is drawn into a last case when his arch enemy Moriarty arranges with an American gang to kill one John Douglas, a country gentleman with a mysterious past. Holmes’ methods baffle Watson and Lestrade, but his results astonish them. In a long flashback, the victim’s wife tells the story of the sinister Vermissa Valley.
Leslie S. Hiscott
Arthur Wontner, Lyn Harding, Leslie Perrins, Ian Fleming, Charles Mortimer, Minnie Rayner, Michael Shepley, Jane Carr
tt0027136