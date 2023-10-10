IMDb 8.0 / 10 from 147 users

Diterbitkan 11 December 2007

Oleh mamat

The Triumph and Tragedy of World Class Championship Wrestling (2007)

Documentary that chronicles the story of the Von Erich family, siblings and wrestlers who attained the heights of championship glory but who also struggled with despair, tragedy and suicide.

Vince McMahon

Martin Tanaka, Ricky Starr, Chris Pallies, Ric Flair, Kerry Adkisson, David Adkisson, King Parsons Jr., Kevin Adkisson, Terry Gordy, Michael Seitz, Mike Adkisson, Chris Adams, Valerie French, Patti Williams, James Williams, Akihisa Mera, James Harris, James Hines, Tom Couch, Bobby Eaton, Dennis Condrey, Dewey Robertson, George Gray, Rick Rood, Larry Shreve, Jack Adkisson, Dale Hey, Frank Goodish

tt1219714