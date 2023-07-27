Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Tree, the Mayor and the Mediatheque (1993) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
France
Bintang film
Arielle Dombasle,
Clémentine Amouroux,
Fabrice Luchini,
François-Marie Banier,
Françoise Etchegaray,
Gaby Auguin,
Galaxie Barbouth,
Isabelle Prevost,
Jacky Brunet,
Jean Parvulesco
Sutradara
Eric Rohmer
IMDb
6.9/
10from
1,649users
Diterbitkan
10 February 1993
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Tree, the Mayor and the Mediatheque (1993)
The socialist mayor of a small village in France dreams of building an arts center but he runs up against some opposition.
Éric Rohmer
Pascal Greggory, Arielle Dombasle, Fabrice Luchini, Clémentine Amouroux, François-Marie Banier, Michel Jaouen, Jean Parvulesco, Galaxie Barbouth, Jessica Schwing, Raymonde Farau, Manuella Hesse, Solange Blanchet, Mathe Pillaud, Isabelle Prevost, Michel Tisseau, Jacky Brunet, Martin De Courcel, Jean-Claude Pubert, Suzanne Thony, Gaby Auguin, Michel Bernard, Rémy Rousseau, Françoise Etchegaray
tt0106301