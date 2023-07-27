IMDb 6.9 / 10 from 1,649 users

Diterbitkan 10 February 1993

Oleh mamat

The Tree, the Mayor and the Mediatheque (1993)

The socialist mayor of a small village in France dreams of building an arts center but he runs up against some opposition.

Éric Rohmer

Pascal Greggory, Arielle Dombasle, Fabrice Luchini, Clémentine Amouroux, François-Marie Banier, Michel Jaouen, Jean Parvulesco, Galaxie Barbouth, Jessica Schwing, Raymonde Farau, Manuella Hesse, Solange Blanchet, Mathe Pillaud, Isabelle Prevost, Michel Tisseau, Jacky Brunet, Martin De Courcel, Jean-Claude Pubert, Suzanne Thony, Gaby Auguin, Michel Bernard, Rémy Rousseau, Françoise Etchegaray

