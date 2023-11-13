IMDb 5.3 / 10 from 3,489 users

Diterbitkan 12 February 1993

Oleh mamat

The Temp (1993)

A series of mysterious accidents at a food company lead a manager to suspect his impressive new temporary secretary.

Tom Holland

Timothy Hutton, Lara Flynn Boyle, Dwight Schultz, Oliver Platt, Steven Weber, Colleen Flynn, Faye Dunaway, Scott Coffey, Dakin Matthews, Maura Tierney, Lin Shaye, Michael Winters, Daniel C. Swanson, Demene E. Hall, Jesse Vint, Bill Johns

tt0108311