  The Tale of King Crab (2021)

IMDb

6.7

/

10

from

903

users

02 December 2021

The Tale of King Crab (2021)

Small town in Italy, end of the 19th century. Luciano, a drunk, accidentally kills his lover during a revolt against the local Prince. To pay for his crime, he is forced into exile on the most remote island in the world, Argentina’s Tierra del Fuego. The hunt for the shipwreck treasure hidden on the island becomes his opportunity for redemption.
Alessio Rigo de Righi, Matteo Zoppis, Felipe Solari Yrigoyen, Nicola Di Robilant, Giulia Di Maggio, Diego Salinas
Gabriele Silli, Maria Alexandra Lungu, Ercole Colnago, Bruno Di Giovanni, Giovanni Morichelli, Renato Sterpa, Severino Sperandio, Eccelso Cassanelli, Domenico Chiozzi, Claudio Castori, Ugo Farnetti, Enzo Cucchi, Alessandro Cicoria, Mariano Arce, Darío Levy, Jorge Prado, Daniel Tur, Fernando Almirón

Juli 25, 2023 12:52 am

