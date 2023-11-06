IMDb 5.9 / 10 from 1,512 users

Diterbitkan 04 January 2023

Oleh LIN

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a #@%! (2023)

Mark Manson cuts through the crap to offer his not-giving-a-f*ck philosophy: a dose of raw, refreshing, honesty that shows us how to live more contented, grounded lives.

Nathan Price

Mark Manson, Jackson Bliss, Tane Williams-Accra, Anna Lee, Estevez Gillespie, John Dybvig, Michael Hockey, Max Houston, Jack Barry, Simbarashe Matshe, Andrew Munro, Patrick Kuhtze, Francesca Eglinton

tt12380422