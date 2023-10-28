Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Substitute: Failure Is Not an Option (2001) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Angie Everhart,
Bill Nunn,
Brian Beegle,
Grayson Fricke,
J. Don Ferguson,
John Michael Weatherly,
K.C. Powe,
Laura-Shay Griffin,
Lonnie R. Smith Jr.,
Lori Beth Sikes
Sutradara
Robert Radler
IMDb
4.7/
10from
1,083users
Diterbitkan
24 April 2001
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
The Substitute: Failure Is Not an Option (2001)
A former mercenary joins a military academy as a teacher. He soon discovers a neo-Nazi group, code-named Werewolves, formed among the cadets. He also quickly finds that they have military leadership among the officers at the Academy.
Robert Radler
Treat Williams, Angie Everhart, Patrick Kilpatrick, Bill Nunn, Tim Abell, Grayson Fricke, Simon Rhee, Scott Thomas, Brian Beegle, Samantha Thomas, John Michael Weatherly, Lori Beth Sikes, Moe El Emam, J. Don Ferguson, K.C. Powe, Lonnie R. Smith Jr., Laura-Shay Griffin
tt0240944