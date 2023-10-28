Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Stratum (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Crash Buist,
Janet Greaves,
Jonathan Medina,
June Carryl,
Laurent Sénéchal,
Ramin Karimloo,
Santiago Segura,
Wayne T. Carr
Sutradara
Crash Buist
Genre
Sci-fi
IMDb
4.0/
10from
595users
Diterbitkan
07 March 2023
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
The Stratum (2023)
In the year 2057, a greedy CEO takes control of the Earth, and it’s up to his rebellious daughter and a cyberpunk hacker to save mankind.
Crash Buist
Crash Buist, Laurent Sénéchal, Jonathan Medina, Ramin Karimloo, Wayne T. Carr, June Carryl, Santiago Segura, Janet Greaves
tt20918378