IMDb 4.0 / 10 from 595 users

Diterbitkan 07 March 2023

Oleh LIN

The Stratum (2023)

In the year 2057, a greedy CEO takes control of the Earth, and it’s up to his rebellious daughter and a cyberpunk hacker to save mankind.

Crash Buist

Crash Buist, Laurent Sénéchal, Jonathan Medina, Ramin Karimloo, Wayne T. Carr, June Carryl, Santiago Segura, Janet Greaves

tt20918378