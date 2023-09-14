  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

France

IMDb

6.1

/

10

from

1,414

users

Diterbitkan

17 June 1981

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Miss Osbourne (1981)

In 19th century London, a sex maniac sneaks into the engagement party of Dr. Henry Jekyll and Miss Fanny Osbourne, turning the event into a nightmarish whirlpool of murder and debauchery
Walerian Borowczyk
Udo Kier, Marina Pierro, Gérard Zalcberg, Patrick Magee, Howard Vernon, Clément Harari, Jean Mylonas, Eugene Braun Munk, Louis Colla, Catherine Coste, Rita Maiden, Michèle Maze, Agnès Daems, Magali Noaro, Dominique Andersen, Isabelle Cagnat, Gisèle Préville

Diterbitkan

September 15, 2023 3:28 am

Durasi

