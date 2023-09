IMDb 7.6 / 10 from 6,469 users

Diterbitkan 07 September 1992

Oleh mamat

The Story of Qiu Ju (1992)

When her husband is kicked in the groin by the village head, Qiu Ju, a peasant woman, despite her pregnancy, travels to a nearby town, and later a big city to deal with its bureaucrats and find justice.

Zhang Yimou

Gong Li, Liu Peiqi, Liuchun Yang, Lei Kesheng, Ge Zhijun, Wanqing Zhu, Luowen Cui, Huiqin Yang, Jianfa Wang, Zi Lin

