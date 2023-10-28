IMDb 7.2 / 10 from 127 users

Diterbitkan 15 May 2023

Oleh LIN

The Stones and Brian Jones (2023)

A look at the relationships and rivalries within The Rolling Stones in their formative years, as well as the creative musical genius of Brian Jones, key to the success of the band.

Nick Broomfield

Nick Broomfield, Brian Jones, Freddie Fox, Bill Wyman, Zouzou, Volker Schlöndorff, Michael Lindsay-Hogg, Eric Burdon, Lady Jane Ormsby Gore, Prince Stash Klossowski De Rola, Ronnie Schneider, Linda Lawrence, Roger Limb, Barry Miles, Pat Andrews, Graham Ride, Paul Trynka, Melissa North, Dawn Molloy, Marianne Faithfull, David Dalton, Penelope Tree, Gered Mankowitz, Lewis Jones, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts, Paul McCartney, Anita Pallenberg

