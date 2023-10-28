Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Stones and Brian Jones (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Uk
Bintang film
Anita Pallenberg,
Barry Miles,
Bill Wyman,
Brian Jones,
Charlie Watts,
David Dalton,
Dawn Molloy,
Eric Burdon,
Freddie Fox,
Gered Mankowitz
Sutradara
Nick Broomfield
Genre
Documentary,
Music
IMDb
7.2/
10from
127users
Diterbitkan
15 May 2023
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
The Stones and Brian Jones (2023)
A look at the relationships and rivalries within The Rolling Stones in their formative years, as well as the creative musical genius of Brian Jones, key to the success of the band.
Nick Broomfield
Nick Broomfield, Brian Jones, Freddie Fox, Bill Wyman, Zouzou, Volker Schlöndorff, Michael Lindsay-Hogg, Eric Burdon, Lady Jane Ormsby Gore, Prince Stash Klossowski De Rola, Ronnie Schneider, Linda Lawrence, Roger Limb, Barry Miles, Pat Andrews, Graham Ride, Paul Trynka, Melissa North, Dawn Molloy, Marianne Faithfull, David Dalton, Penelope Tree, Gered Mankowitz, Lewis Jones, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts, Paul McCartney, Anita Pallenberg
tt27696645