IMDb 3.9 / 10 from 2,814 users

Diterbitkan 01 May 2009

Oleh mamat

The Steam Experiment (2009)

A deranged scientist locks 6 people in a steam room and threatens to turn up the heat if the local paper doesn’t publish his story about global warming.

Philippe Martinez

Val Kilmer, Armand Assante, Eric Roberts, Megan Brown, Patrick Muldoon, Cordelia Reynolds, Eve Mauro, Quinn Duffy

tt1289437