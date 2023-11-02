  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

France

IMDb

5.4

/

10

from

412

users

Diterbitkan

25 August 2023

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

The Squad: Home Run (2023)

Former Antigang legend Niels Cartier, known for his muscular and unconventional methods, left the force following an intervention that went wrong and led to the death of his wife. When the gang of bank robbers responsible for her death reappears eight years later, Niels won’t let anyone stand in his way to seek revenge. Even if it means forming an explosive duo with his temperamental 14-year-old daughter.
Benjamin Rocher
Alban Lenoir, Jean Reno, Sofia Essaïdi, Stéfi Celma, Cassiopée Mayance, Sébastien Lalanne, Jean-Toussaint Bernard, Oumar Diaw, Barbara Elisabeth Bühl, Adrien Ménielle, Charlie Rawes

Diterbitkan

November 2, 2023 11:47 am

Durasi

