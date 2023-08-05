Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Silent One (1973) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
France
Bintang film
André Falcon,
Bernard Dhéran,
Bill Pertwee,
George Pravda,
Jeffry Wickham,
Jerry Brouer,
Lea Massari,
Leo Genn,
Lino Ventura,
Lucienne Legrand
Sutradara
Claude Pinoteau
IMDb
6.8/
10from
998users
Diterbitkan
10 February 1973
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Silent One (1973)
Who is Anton Haliakov, who has just been abducted by the M.I.5 in London? A Soviet scientist apparently. But sixteen years before the man had another identity, Clément Tibère, and another nationality, French. So what led him to become Russian and to change identity? And why are the British secret services interested in him?
