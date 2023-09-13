IMDb 5.8 / 10 from 182 users

Diterbitkan 01 September 1954

Oleh mamat

The Shanghai Story (1954)

Shanghai, China. The last expatriate Westerners still living in the city are imprisoned in a hotel by the communist authorities in order to find the spy hiding among them.

Frank Lloyd, William Beaudine Jr.

Ruth Roman, Edmond O’Brien, Richard Jaeckel, Barry Kelley, Whit Bissell, Basil Ruysdael, Marvin Miller, Yvette Duguay, Paul Picerni, Isabel Randolph, Philip Ahn, Frances Rafferty, Frank Ferguson, James Griffith, John Alvin, Frank Puglia, Victor Sen Yung, Janine Perreau, Richard Loo, Donald Curtis, James Hong, Beal Wong, Joseph Kim, Weaver Levy, Richard Wang, Tommy Lee, Eddie Lee

tt0047475