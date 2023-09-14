IMDb 7.6 / 10 from 16,296 users

The Seventh Continent (1989)

Chronicles three years of a middle class family seemingly caught up in their daily routines, only troubled by minor incidents. Behind their apparent calm and repetitive existence however, they are actually planning something sinister.

Michael Haneke

Birgit Doll, Dieter Berner, Leni Tanzer, Silvia Fenz, Robert Dietl, Georg Friedrich, Udo Samel, Elisabeth Rath, Georges Kern

tt0098327