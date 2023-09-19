  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Italy

Sutradara

IMDb

7.4

/

10

from

43

users

Diterbitkan

01 January 1974

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Secret Diary of ‘Amarcord’ (1974)

A tongue-in-cheek documentary that goes “behind the scenes” during the production of Federico Fellini’s film “Amarcord” (1973).
Maurizio Mein
Federico Fellini, Tonino Guerra, Sandra Milo, Nino Rota, Adriana Asti

