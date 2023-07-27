  1. Home
Kualitas

BluRay

Negara

Brazil

IMDb

7.7

/

10

from

15,997

users

Diterbitkan

04 June 2015

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Second Mother (2015)

After leaving her daughter Jessica in a small town in Pernambuco to be raised by relatives, Val spends the next 13 years working as a nanny to Fabinho in São Paulo. She has financial stability but has to live with the guilt of having not raised Jessica herself. As Fabinho’s university entrance exams approach, Jessica reappears in her life and seems to want to give her mother a second chance. However, Jessica has not been raised to be a servant and her very existence will turn Val’s routine on its head. With precision and humour, the subtle and powerful forces that keep rigid class structures in place and how the youth may just be the ones to shake it all up.
Anna Muylaert, Suzy Milstein, Leticia Prisco
Regina Casé, Camila Márdila, Karine Teles, Lourenço Mutarelli, Michel Joelsas, Helena Albergaria, Bete Dorgam, Luis Miranda, Theo Werneck, Luci Pereira, Anapaula Csernik, Hugo Villavicenzio, Roberto Camargo, Alex Huszar, Andrey Lima Lopes, Thaise Reis, Nilcéia Vicente

Diterbitkan

Juli 28, 2023 2:34 am

Durasi

