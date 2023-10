IMDb 5.7 / 10 from 61 users

Diterbitkan 14 September 1985

Oleh mamat

The Second Is a Christian (1985)

The story of beautiful Christian nun, Kyoko who is the object of affection for two very different men – one the happy-go-lucky yakuza gangster, Haruhiko who is the next-in-line to takeover the ragtag “Tenryu Gumi” gang and the other bumbling police detective Kumashiro. The Tenryu Gumi is a collection of misfits and other troublemakers but are relatively peaceful due to their Christian beliefs. Their bitter rivals are the more traditional “Kuroiwa Gumi”, a much more sadistic and violent group led by godfather Kuroiwa.

Junji Sakamoto, Kazuyuki Izutsu

Etsuko Shihomi, Akira Emoto, Koichi Iwaki, Keizo Kanie, Rino Katase, Hideo Murota, Yumeji Tsukioka, Sō Yamamura, Kinya Kitaoji, Jun Kunimura, Jūkei Fujioka, Masataka Iwao, Kinya Kitaoji, Ryusuke Matsumoto, Noboru Mitani, Aoi Nakajima, Masataka Naruse, Akihiro Shimizu, Hidetoshi Ueno, Yukimi Koyanagi, Akira Yamamoto, Tsuguo Takano, Kôichi Hori, Tokio Seki, Sakae Umezu, Junko Asahina

