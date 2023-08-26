Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Season for Love (1961) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
France
Bintang film
Alexandra Stewart,
André Certes,
Anne Colette,
Anne-Marie Baumann,
Bernard Andrieu,
Christiane Breaud,
Clara D'Ovar,
Claude Bourlon,
Daniel Gélin,
Édouard Molinaro
Sutradara
Pierre Kast,
Sophie Becker
IMDb
6.1/
10from
93users
Diterbitkan
12 June 1961
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
The Season for Love (1961)
Sylvain, a suave, witty player as well as an accomplished writer and Genevieve met 10 months ago. He wanted a serious relationship for the first time so they moved to the country so they could be together and he could write.
Pierre Kast, Sophie Becker
Françoise Arnoul, Daniel Gélin, Françoise Prévost, Pierre Vaneck, Alexandra Stewart, Ursula Vian-Kübler, Anne-Marie Baumann, Michèle Verez, André Certes, Bernard Andrieu, Claude Bourlon, Christiane Breaud, Anne Colette, Clara D’Ovar, Pierre Kast, Frédéric Lambre, Édouard Molinaro, Hubert Noël
tt0054094