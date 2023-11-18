  1. Home
Kualitas

BluRay

Negara

Italy

IMDb

7.5

/

10

from

3,514

users

Diterbitkan

02 February 1983

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Scarlet and the Black (1983)

Fr. Hugh O’Flaherty is a Vatican official in 1943-45 who has been hiding downed pilots, escaped prisoners of war, and Italian resistance families. His diplomatic status in a Catholic country prevents Colonel Kappler from openly arresting him, but O’Flaherty’s activities become so large that the Nazi’s decide to assassinate him the next time he leaves the Vatican. O’Flaherty continues his work in a variety of disguises. Based on a true story. Written by John Vogel
Jerry London, Francesca Roberti, Gianni Cozzo
Gregory Peck, Christopher Plummer, John Gielgud, Raf Vallone, Kenneth Colley, Walter Gotell, Barbara Bouchet, Olga Karlatos, Julian Holloway, Angelo Infanti, Michael Byrne, T. P. McKenna, Vernon Dobtcheff, John Terry, Peter Burton, Fabiana Udenio, Billy Boyle, Phillip Hatton, Marne Maitland, Remo Remotti, Mark Lewis, Giovanni Crippa, Itaco Nardulli, Cariddi Nardulli, William Berger, Edmund Purdom, Gabriella D’Olive

Diterbitkan

November 18, 2023 2:58 pm

Durasi

