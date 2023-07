IMDb 5.5 / 10 from 104 users

The Royal Scoundrel (1991)

Beach Boy, a maverick cop whose unorthodox and incompetent ways are frowned upon by his uptight superiors. His inept partner Mrs. Chow isn’t much help, and is more concerned with taking care of his many, many children. On a routine stakeout, Beach Boy and Mrs. Chow rescue a lovely Mainland girl named Ah Yuk, who was previously abused by her criminal uncle.

Johnnie To

Tony Leung Chiu-wai, Ng Man-tat, Wu Chien-Lien, Waise Lee, Wong Yat-fei, Wong Tin-lam, Alan Chui Chung-San, Lam Chung, San Sin, Shing Gwan-On, Cheng Ka-Sang, Johnnie To, Jameson Lam Wa-Fan, Lam Chung

tt0102814