The Return of the Buffalo: Restoring the Great American Prairie (2008)

The vast area of the American prairie tells the story of a 150 year experiment: the settlement of the American plains. The radical plan of a scientist couple from New York is to make the Great Plains public property, a common area, and reverse it to its original condition. A rise in tourism and efficient buffalo meat production will provide people of this region with security and a new future.

