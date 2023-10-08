Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Return of Count Yorga (1971) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
BluRay
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Allen Joseph,
Craig T. Nelson,
David Lampson,
Edward Walsh,
George Macready,
Helen Baron,
Jesse Welles,
Karen Ericson,
Liz Rogers,
Mariette Hartley
Sutradara
Bob Kelljan,
Jack Oliver,
Joyce King
Genre
Horror
IMDb
5.6/
10from
1,456users
Diterbitkan
18 August 1971
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Return of Count Yorga (1971)
Count Yorga continues to prey on the local community while living by a nearby orphanage. He also intends to take a new wife, while feeding his bevy of female vampires.
Bob Kelljan, Joyce King, Jack Oliver
Robert Quarry, Mariette Hartley, Roger Perry, Yvonne Wilder, Tom Toner, Rudy De Luca, George Macready, Walter Brooke, Edward Walsh, Craig T. Nelson, Karen Ericson, Michael Pataki, Allen Joseph, Peg Shirley, David Lampson, Liz Rogers, Philip Frame, Helen Baron, Jesse Welles, Paul Hansen
tt0067671