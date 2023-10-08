IMDb 5.6 / 10 from 1,456 users

Diterbitkan 18 August 1971

Oleh mamat

The Return of Count Yorga (1971)

Count Yorga continues to prey on the local community while living by a nearby orphanage. He also intends to take a new wife, while feeding his bevy of female vampires.

Bob Kelljan, Joyce King, Jack Oliver

Robert Quarry, Mariette Hartley, Roger Perry, Yvonne Wilder, Tom Toner, Rudy De Luca, George Macready, Walter Brooke, Edward Walsh, Craig T. Nelson, Karen Ericson, Michael Pataki, Allen Joseph, Peg Shirley, David Lampson, Liz Rogers, Philip Frame, Helen Baron, Jesse Welles, Paul Hansen

tt0067671