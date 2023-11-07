IMDb 3.3 / 10 from 460 users

Diterbitkan 12 September 2022

Oleh mamat

The Red Book Ritual (2022)

Three friends decide to play The Red Book game. What they don’t know is that in the house evil is waiting to be released. A long time ago a witch died as part of a satanic ritual. Every question they ask, they get closer and closer to her. The book will reveal the answers to all your questions… but what if your host is an evil entity with a thirst for blood?

Nicholas Peterson, Nicolás Onetti, Dean Puckett, Tony Morales, Daniel Rübesam, Daniel J. Phillips, Jiwon Moon, Guillermo Lockhart, Victor Català, Dean Law, Brian Deane, Christopher West, Chris Beyrooty, Ariel Luque, Oliver Garland

Valeria San Martin, Agustin Olcese, Marlene Pedersen Chauviere, Bruno Giacobbe, Agustin Bogliano, Marcos Bogliano, Martín Canalicchio, Ines Corengia, Paulo Vilela, Melinda Joan Reed

tt14083716