Kualitas

WEBRip

IMDb

6.6

/

10

from

469

users

Diterbitkan

21 October 2010

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Recipe (2010)

A man on deathrow wants to taste “doenjang jjigae” (a spicy Korean bean paste stew) before he dies. Television producer Choi Yu-Jin (Ryoo Seung-Ryong) hears of the inmate and researches his story for an upcoming news report. Choi Yu-Jin then comes across a mysterious woman named Jang Hye-Jin (Lee Yo-Won) who makes doenjang jjigae that brings tears of joy to those who tastes her recipe. As Choi Yu-Jin delves further, he learns of Jang Hye-Jin’s heart breaking relationship with Kim Hyun-Soo (Lee Dong-Wook).
Lee Seo-goon
Lee Yo-won, Ryu Seung-ryong, Yoo Seung-mok, Cho Seong-ha, Lee Dong-wook, Nam Jung-hee, Kim Se-dong, Lee Yong-nyeo, Kim Jung-pal, Kim Ji-hoon, Song Yo-sep

Diterbitkan

Juli 15, 2023 12:41 pm

Durasi

