IMDb 6.6 / 10 from 469 users

Diterbitkan 21 October 2010

Oleh mamat

The Recipe (2010)

A man on deathrow wants to taste “doenjang jjigae” (a spicy Korean bean paste stew) before he dies. Television producer Choi Yu-Jin (Ryoo Seung-Ryong) hears of the inmate and researches his story for an upcoming news report. Choi Yu-Jin then comes across a mysterious woman named Jang Hye-Jin (Lee Yo-Won) who makes doenjang jjigae that brings tears of joy to those who tastes her recipe. As Choi Yu-Jin delves further, he learns of Jang Hye-Jin’s heart breaking relationship with Kim Hyun-Soo (Lee Dong-Wook).

Lee Seo-goon

Lee Yo-won, Ryu Seung-ryong, Yoo Seung-mok, Cho Seong-ha, Lee Dong-wook, Nam Jung-hee, Kim Se-dong, Lee Yong-nyeo, Kim Jung-pal, Kim Ji-hoon, Song Yo-sep

tt1773083