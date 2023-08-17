IMDb 6.7 / 10 from 168 users

The Reasons of the Heart (2011)

In a reinterpretation of Madame Bovary set on contemporary Mexico City, Emilia, a middle class housewife, tries to deal with the monotony of her life. One day, she loses the two things which makes everything beareable: her lover and her credit card.

Arturo Ripstein

Arcelia Ramírez, Vladimir Cruz, Plutarco Haza, Patricia Reyes Spíndola, Alejandro Suárez, Pilar Padilla, Paola Arroyo, Carlos Chávez, Eligio Meléndez, Marta Aura, Horacio García Rojas, Harold Torres, Piedad Montero, Norma Pablo

