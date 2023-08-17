  1. Home
The Reasons of the Heart (2011)

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Mexico

Genre

Drama

IMDb

6.7

/

10

from

168

users

Diterbitkan

07 October 2011

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

The Reasons of the Heart (2011)

In a reinterpretation of Madame Bovary set on contemporary Mexico City, Emilia, a middle class housewife, tries to deal with the monotony of her life. One day, she loses the two things which makes everything beareable: her lover and her credit card.
Arturo Ripstein
Arcelia Ramírez, Vladimir Cruz, Plutarco Haza, Patricia Reyes Spíndola, Alejandro Suárez, Pilar Padilla, Paola Arroyo, Carlos Chávez, Eligio Meléndez, Marta Aura, Horacio García Rojas, Harold Torres, Piedad Montero, Norma Pablo

Diterbitkan

Agustus 17, 2023 8:37 pm

Durasi

