Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
France
Bintang film
Ariane Sapriel,
Bernard Letrou,
Catherine Deville,
Jacqueline Sieger,
Jean Aron,
Jean Rollin,
Jean-Denis Bonan,
Louise Dhour,
Marquis Polho,
Mei Chen
Sutradara
Jean Rollin
Genre
Horror
IMDb
5.3/
10from
1,276users
Diterbitkan
27 May 1968
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Rape of the Vampire (1968)
After a psychoanalyst unsuccessfully tries to convince four sisters that they are not 200 year old vampires, the Queen of the Vampires promulgates the cause of the Undead.
Jean Rollin
Solange Pradel, Bernard Letrou, Jacqueline Sieger, Catherine Deville, Ursule Pauly, Marquis Polho, Louise Dhour, Jean Aron, Olivier Rollin, Jean Rollin, Ariane Sapriel, Mei Chen, Jean-Denis Bonan
tt0062446