IMDb 5.3 / 10 from 1,276 users

Diterbitkan 27 May 1968

Oleh mamat

The Rape of the Vampire (1968)

After a psychoanalyst unsuccessfully tries to convince four sisters that they are not 200 year old vampires, the Queen of the Vampires promulgates the cause of the Undead.

Jean Rollin

Solange Pradel, Bernard Letrou, Jacqueline Sieger, Catherine Deville, Ursule Pauly, Marquis Polho, Louise Dhour, Jean Aron, Olivier Rollin, Jean Rollin, Ariane Sapriel, Mei Chen, Jean-Denis Bonan

tt0062446