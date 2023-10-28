Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Quiet Epidemic (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Sutradara
Lindsay Keys,
Winslow Crane-Murdoch
Genre
Documentary
IMDb
7.5/
10from
135users
Diterbitkan
02 December 2022
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
The Quiet Epidemic (2022)
A diagnosis of Chronic Lyme disease lands patients in the middle of a contentious medical debate and sparks an explosive investigation dating back to 1975 that shockingly reveals why ticks, and the diseases they carry, have been allowed to spread globally.
Lindsay Keys, Winslow Crane-Murdoch
tt18764992