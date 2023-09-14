  1. Home
Kualitas

HDRip

Negara

Usa

IMDb

7.1

/

10

from

13,573

users

Diterbitkan

06 July 2012

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Queen of Versailles (2012)

With the epic dimensions of a Shakespearean tragedy, The Queen of Versailles follows billionaires Jackie and David’s rags-to-riches story to uncover the innate virtues and flaws of their American dream. We open on the triumphant construction of the biggest house in America, a sprawling, 90,000-square-foot mansion inspired by Versailles. Since a booming time-share business built on the real-estate bubble is financing it, the economic crisis brings progress to a halt and seals the fate of its owners. We witness the impact of this turn of fortune over the next two years in a riveting film fraught with delusion, denial, and self-effacing humor.
Lauren Greenfield
Jacqueline Siegel, David Siegel, Virginia Nebab, Katie Stam

Diterbitkan

September 15, 2023 3:28 am

Durasi

