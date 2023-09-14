Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Queen of Versailles (2012) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
HDRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
David Siegel,
Jacqueline Siegel,
Katie Stam,
Virginia Nebab
Sutradara
Lauren Greenfield
Genre
Documentary
IMDb
7.1/
10from
13,573users
Diterbitkan
06 July 2012
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Queen of Versailles (2012)
With the epic dimensions of a Shakespearean tragedy, The Queen of Versailles follows billionaires Jackie and David’s rags-to-riches story to uncover the innate virtues and flaws of their American dream. We open on the triumphant construction of the biggest house in America, a sprawling, 90,000-square-foot mansion inspired by Versailles. Since a booming time-share business built on the real-estate bubble is financing it, the economic crisis brings progress to a halt and seals the fate of its owners. We witness the impact of this turn of fortune over the next two years in a riveting film fraught with delusion, denial, and self-effacing humor.
Lauren Greenfield
Jacqueline Siegel, David Siegel, Virginia Nebab, Katie Stam
tt2125666