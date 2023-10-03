  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Hong Kong

Sutradara

Genre

Comedy

IMDb

5.3

/

10

from

65

users

Diterbitkan

11 April 1991

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Queen of Gamble (1991)

Mainlander Nan moves to Hong Kong to earn a living by being a gambler and casino dealer. She meets up with her stuntman cousin Po and his horse-race gambler landlord Li and together, the three try to make ends meet in the gambling world. However, they stumbled upon a plot where greedy investor Fu Hon-San swindled the shares of his gambler brother Fun Hon-Hwa, whom befriended Nan, and, as a result, the gamblers band together in attempts to topple Hon-San.
Siu Sang
Carol Cheng, Alex Man, Sibelle Hu, Simon Yam, Ng Man-tat, Aaron Kwok, Gigi Lai, Kan Yee-Ching, Wong Tin-lam, Alan Chui Chung-San, Felton Law Gwan-Joh, David Chung Gam-Gwai, Siu Sang, Chan Muk-Chuen, Ben Cheung Ban

Diterbitkan

Oktober 3, 2023 5:37 pm

Durasi

