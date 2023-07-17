Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Prisoner of Zenda, Inc. (1996) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
HDRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Campbell Lane,
Demetri Goritsas,
Don S. Davis,
Howard Dell,
Jay Brazeau,
Jed Rees,
John Tench,
Jonathan Jackson,
Katharine Isabelle,
Mark Acheson
Sutradara
Stefan Scaini
IMDb
5.2/
10from
229users
Diterbitkan
01 September 1996
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Prisoner of Zenda, Inc. (1996)
When young computer genius Rudy inherits his father’s business his avaricious uncle has him kidnapped and held hostage until the boy signs off all rights to the lucrative enterprise. Not wanting the uncle to control, a pair of corporate executives happen upon a youth who looks just like the missing heir. In hopes of keeping the business afloat, they substitute him at the board meetings.
Stefan Scaini
Jonathan Jackson, Richard Lee Jackson, William Shatner, Jay Brazeau, Don S. Davis, Katharine Isabelle, John Tench, Jed Rees, Mark Acheson, Howard Dell, Sean Amsing, Demetri Goritsas, Campbell Lane
tt0117387