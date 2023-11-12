IMDb 6.8 / 10 from 3,470 users

Diterbitkan 21 December 1967

Oleh mamat

The President’s Analyst (1967)

At first, Dr. Sidney Schaefer feels honored and thrilled to be offered the job of the President’s Analyst. But then the stress of the job and the paranoid spies that come with a sensitive government position get to him, and he runs away. Now spies from all over the world are after him, either to get him for their own side or to kill him and prevent someone else from getting him.

Kurt Neumann, Theodore J. Flicker

James Coburn, Godfrey Cambridge, Severn Darden, Joan Delaney, Pat Harrington, Jr., Barry McGuire, Jill Banner, Eduard Franz, Walter Burke, Will Geer, William Daniels, Joan Darling, Sheldon Collins, Arte Johnson, Martin Horsey, William Beckley, Kathleen Hughes, Walt Davis, John Gunn, Pitt Herbert, Soon-Tek Oh, Dyanne Thorne, Hank Worden, Stephen Young

tt0062153