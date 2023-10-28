IMDb 5.0 / 10 from 144 users

Diterbitkan 11 May 2023

Oleh LIN

The Pregnancy Promise (2023)

Best friends Lucy and Skye accidently fall pregnant at the same time which creates a huge rift between them and their families. But when Skye starts to suspect someone of meddling with her birth control, she wonders if there’s something more sinister at play…

Jose Montesinos

Rachel G. Whittle, Alexandra Swanbeck, Macy Jacob, Tracy Fisher, Wynn Reichert, Oscar Mansky, Alexandria Sipe, James Sutton, Michelle L. King, Philip Schaefer, Olivia Noel, Adam Alpert, Lauren Jean, Gabriella Schaefer

tt22456770