Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Australia
Bintang film
Andrew Rakowski,
Cheri LeCornu,
David Easteal,
Inga Rakowski
Sutradara
David Easteal
Genre
Documentary,
Drama
IMDb
6.6/
10from
187users
Diterbitkan
26 January 2022
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
The Plains (2022)
At 17:00 every day, Andrew, a middle-aged man, drives home from work through Melbourne’s outer suburbs in peak-hour traffic. Occasionally, he offers a lift home to a younger colleague, David. Over a year, their tentative small talk gives way to a warm friendship and open conversation within the confines of the vehicle, incrementally revealing their lives.
David Easteal
David Easteal, Andrew Rakowski, Cheri LeCornu, Inga Rakowski
tt15567198