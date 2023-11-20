IMDb 7.8 / 10 from 1,505 users

Diterbitkan 01 September 1986

Oleh mamat

The Pied Piper (1986)

A darkly brilliant stop-motion adaptation of The Pied Piper of Hamelin about a plague of rats that punish townsfolk corrupt with greed. One of Czechoslovakia’s most ambitious animation projects of the 1980s, notable for its unusual dark art direction, innovative animation techniques and use of a fictitious language.

Jiří Barta

Oldřich Kaiser, Jiří Lábus, Michal Pavlíček, Vilém Čok

tt0174834