IMDb 6.5 / 10 from 164 users

Diterbitkan 14 October 2019

Oleh LIN

The Perfect Race (2019)

A female athlete at a small Christian college works hard to overcome long odds in trying to win a national title in the 800 meter run. “The Perfect Race” is a follow up movie to “Remember The Goal”.

Dave Christiano

Allee Sutton Hethcoat, Bethany Davenport, Clarence Gilyard Jr., Harrison Stone, Brittany Goodwin, Jonathan Everett, Given Sharp, Egypt Taylor

tt6923892