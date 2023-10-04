IMDb 5.7 / 10 from 1,772 users

Diterbitkan 05 May 2010

Oleh mamat

The Perfect Date (2010)

Michel dreams of a perfect meeting with the woman of his dreams, entirely due to chance, as his parents and grandparents experienced. Vincent, Michel’s contrast, is completely different. He is more the man of the direct approach and he follows his…! The two childhood friends Michel and Vincent, with completely opposite views when it comes to women, soon discover the limits of their respective techniques when they meet Angèle and Nathalie.

Dominique Farrugia, Arnaud Lemort

Clovis Cornillac, Virginie Efira, Manu Payet, Laurence Arné, Shirley Bousquet, Jonathan Lambert, Annelise Hesme, Laurent Lafitte, Sophie Vouzelaud, Emmanuel Suarez, Lancelot Roch, Marie Vincent, Diane Dassigny, Clémence Aubry, Étienne Draber, Monique Martial, Amandine Dewasmes, Jonathan Cohen, Sandrine Molaro, Chantal Bronner, Coralie Audret, Xavier Lafitte, Philippe Vieux, Denise Aron-Schropfer, Isaure de Grandcourt

tt1560993