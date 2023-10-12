Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Paradise Virus (2003) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Clint Jung,
David Millbern,
Jessica Steen,
Kimberly Huie,
Kristen Honey,
Lorenzo Lamas,
Melody Thomas Scott,
Ralf Moeller
Sutradara
Brian Trenchard-Smith
IMDb
3.3/
10from
358users
Diterbitkan
14 February 2003
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Paradise Virus (2003)
Arrived to the tropical island of Barsarato to spend a short vacation with her eighteen years old son, Dr. Linda Fleming (Melody Thomas Scott), teacher and expert virologist, is providing relief to people affected by a virulent disease caused by an unknown virus transmitted to humans by chickens. Her generous efforts will be wasted by poor local hospitals and the low cooperation of the people who puts blind faith in Joseph (Ralf Moeller), a sort of healer with exceptional charisma and leader of a religious community that preaches faith in God and enhances the remedies of alternative medicine.
Brian Trenchard-Smith
Lorenzo Lamas, Melody Thomas Scott, Ralf Moeller, David Millbern, Kristen Honey, Jessica Steen, Kimberly Huie, Clint Jung
tt0352696