IMDb 3.3 / 10 from 358 users

Diterbitkan 14 February 2003

Oleh mamat

The Paradise Virus (2003)

Arrived to the tropical island of Barsarato to spend a short vacation with her eighteen years old son, Dr. Linda Fleming (Melody Thomas Scott), teacher and expert virologist, is providing relief to people affected by a virulent disease caused by an unknown virus transmitted to humans by chickens. Her generous efforts will be wasted by poor local hospitals and the low cooperation of the people who puts blind faith in Joseph (Ralf Moeller), a sort of healer with exceptional charisma and leader of a religious community that preaches faith in God and enhances the remedies of alternative medicine.

Brian Trenchard-Smith

Lorenzo Lamas, Melody Thomas Scott, Ralf Moeller, David Millbern, Kristen Honey, Jessica Steen, Kimberly Huie, Clint Jung

tt0352696