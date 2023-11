IMDb 7.0 / 10 from 4,534 users

The Outfit (1973)

A two-bit criminal takes on the Mafia to avenge his brother’s death. Earl Macklin is a small time criminal who is released from prison after an unsuccessful bank robbery only to discover that a pair of gunmen killed his brother.

John Flynn, William McGarry

Robert Duvall, Karen Black, Joe Don Baker, Robert Ryan, Timothy Carey, Richard Jaeckel, Sheree North, Felice Orlandi, Marie Windsor, Jane Greer, Henry Jones, Joanna Cassidy, Tom Reese, Elisha Cook Jr., Bill McKinney, Anita O’Day, Archie Moore, Tony Young, Roland La Starza, Edward Ness, Roy Roberts, Toby Andersen, Emile Meyer, Roy Jenson, Philip Kenneally, Bern Hoffman, John Steadman, Paul Genge, Francis De Sales, James Bacon, Army Archerd, Tony Trabert, Lee de Broux, Bob Harks, Charles Knapp, Mike Ragan, Jeannine Riley, George Savalas, Jeffrey Sayre, Arthur Tovey, Ralph Volkie

