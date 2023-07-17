IMDb 6.6 / 10 from 56 users

Diterbitkan 23 June 2022

Oleh LIN

The Ones You Didn’t Burn (2022)

After their father passes away, two siblings return to their old family farm to sell off the land. However, darker forces may be at play that will force them to reanalyze their relation to their ancestor’s land.

Elise Finnerty

Elise Finnerty, Samuel Dunning, Estelle Girard Parks, Nathan Wallace, Jenna Rose Sander

tt14080416