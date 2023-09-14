IMDb 7.9 / 10 from 3,623 users

The Oak (1992)

A description of Romania before Ceausescu’s downfall, through the story of Nela. Daughter of a former colonel of the Securitate, the romanian political police. She refused to become as her sister, an agent of this Securitate, and lives with her father. After he died, she leaves Bucharest, and ends up in a little town, where she meets Mitica, a surgeon, another herself, laughing of everything.

Lucian Pintilie

Maia Morgenstern, Răzvan Vasilescu, Victor Rebengiuc, Dorel Vișan, Mariana Mihuț, Dan Condurache, Magda Catone, Gheorghe Visu

tt0103969