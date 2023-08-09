Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The North Star (1982) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
France
Bintang film
Dominique Zardi,
Fanny Cottençon,
Gamil Ratib,
Jean Dautremay,
Jean Rougerie,
Jean-Pierre Klein,
Jean-Yves Chatelais,
Julie Jézéquel,
Liliana Gerace,
Patricia Malvoisin
Sutradara
Pierre Granier-Deferre
IMDb
6.4/
10from
565users
Diterbitkan
31 March 1982
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The North Star (1982)
Edouard Binet, an aimless Frenchman, has been travelling in North Africa for many years, and is sailing to Belgium. En route, he meets Sylvie Baron. He introduces her to Nemrod Lobetoum, a rich Egyptian carrying valuable jewelry, and Sylvie and Nemrod become friends. Their friendship escalates to love, which makes Edouard jealous. Days later, Edouard arrives at a rooming house owned by Mme. Louise Baron, Sylvie’s mother, wearing blood-stained clothes. It appears that Nemrod was killed on a train after he arrived in France, but Edouard denies any knowledge of what happened. Sylvie suspects that Edouard is responsible for Nemrod’s death, but by now her mother has become Edouard’s ally.
tt0084962