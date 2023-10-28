Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Noise of Engines (2021) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Canada
Bintang film
Alexandrine Agostini,
Marc Beaupré,
Marie-Thérèse Fortin,
Maxime Genois,
Naïla Rabel,
Robert Naylor,
Tanja Björk Ómarsdóttir
Sutradara
Philippe Grégoire
Genre
Drama
IMDb
6.7/
10from
164users
Diterbitkan
21 September 2021
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
The Noise of Engines (2021)
Alexandre, an instructor at the Canadian customs college, returns home to his small town after his employer places him on compulsory leave. As he forms a new friendship with a female Icelandic drag racer, he finds himself under surveillance by police investigators trying to get to the bottom of the sexually explicit drawings that have been troubling the town.
