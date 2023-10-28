  1. Home
  3. The Noise of Engines (2021)

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Canada

Genre

Drama

IMDb

6.7

/

10

from

164

users

Diterbitkan

21 September 2021

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

The Noise of Engines (2021)

Alexandre, an instructor at the Canadian customs college, returns home to his small town after his employer places him on compulsory leave. As he forms a new friendship with a female Icelandic drag racer, he finds himself under surveillance by police investigators trying to get to the bottom of the sexually explicit drawings that have been troubling the town.
Philippe Grégoire
Robert Naylor, Tanja Björk Ómarsdóttir, Naïla Rabel, Marie-Thérèse Fortin, Alexandrine Agostini, Marc Beaupré, Maxime Genois

Diterbitkan

Oktober 28, 2023 2:23 pm

Durasi

