IMDb 6.7 / 10 from 164 users

Diterbitkan 21 September 2021

Oleh LIN

The Noise of Engines (2021)

Alexandre, an instructor at the Canadian customs college, returns home to his small town after his employer places him on compulsory leave. As he forms a new friendship with a female Icelandic drag racer, he finds himself under surveillance by police investigators trying to get to the bottom of the sexually explicit drawings that have been troubling the town.

Philippe Grégoire

Robert Naylor, Tanja Björk Ómarsdóttir, Naïla Rabel, Marie-Thérèse Fortin, Alexandrine Agostini, Marc Beaupré, Maxime Genois

tt9159426