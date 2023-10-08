  1. Home
Kualitas

BluRay

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

IMDb

6.5

/

10

from

1,454

users

Diterbitkan

20 April 1966

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Night of the Grizzly (1966)

Marshall “Big Jim” Cole turns in his badge and heads to Wyoming with his family in order to settle on some land left him by a relative. He faces opposition both from a neighbor who wants that land for his own sons, and from a grizzly bear nicknamed “Satan” who keeps killing Cole’s livestock.
Joseph Pevney
Clint Walker, Martha Hyer, Keenan Wynn, Ron Ely, Nancy Kulp, Kevin Brodie, Ellen Corby, Jack Elam, Don Haggerty, Leo Gordon, Med Flory, Sammy Jackson, Victoria Paige Meyerink, Candy Moore, Regis Toomey, Warren Douglas

Diterbitkan

Oktober 8, 2023 7:08 pm

Durasi

