The Night of the Grizzly (1966)

Marshall “Big Jim” Cole turns in his badge and heads to Wyoming with his family in order to settle on some land left him by a relative. He faces opposition both from a neighbor who wants that land for his own sons, and from a grizzly bear nicknamed “Satan” who keeps killing Cole’s livestock.

Joseph Pevney

Clint Walker, Martha Hyer, Keenan Wynn, Ron Ely, Nancy Kulp, Kevin Brodie, Ellen Corby, Jack Elam, Don Haggerty, Leo Gordon, Med Flory, Sammy Jackson, Victoria Paige Meyerink, Candy Moore, Regis Toomey, Warren Douglas

