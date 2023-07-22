Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Night Before the Exams (2006) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Italy
Bintang film
Alessandra Costanzo,
Andrea De Rosa,
Anita Zagaria,
Arianna Fadda,
Armando Pizzuti,
Carola Stagnaro,
Chiara Mastalli,
Cristiana Capotondi,
Cristina Ramella,
Daniela Poggi
Sutradara
Fausto Brizzi
Genre
Comedy
IMDb
6.4/
10from
5,182users
Diterbitkan
17 February 2006
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Night Before the Exams (2006)
Rome, 1989. Luca Molinari meets Claudia in a party, both of them are stressed about the upcoming final exams. Luca falls in love with the girl and now spends his time looking for her. He is assisted by his inseparable friends: Alice, Richard, Simon and Maximilian in his journey to find the girl he has fallen in love with.
Fausto Brizzi
Giorgio Faletti, Cristiana Capotondi, Nicolas Vaporidis, Sarah Maestri, Chiara Mastalli, Andrea De Rosa, Eros Galbiati, Elena Bouryka, Valentina Idini, Marco Aceti, Eleonora Ceci, Armando Pizzuti, Enrica Ajò, Matteo Urzia, Valeria Fabrizi, Riccardo Miniggio, Eleonora Brigliadori, Edoardo Costa, Daniela Poggi, Carola Stagnaro, Alessandra Costanzo, Anita Zagaria, Cristina Ramella, Urbano Lione, Maurizio Lops, Sergio Zecca, Mariano d’Angelo, Stefano Guerrieri, Michael Schermi, Susanna Melandri, Arianna Fadda, Enzo Salvi
tt0772187