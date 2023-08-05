Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Net (2003) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
HDRip
Negara
Germany
Bintang film
Butch Gehring,
Chris Waits,
David Gelernter,
Eva Mattes,
Heinz von Foerster,
John Brockman,
Lutz Dammbeck,
Norbert Wiener,
Robert W. Taylor,
Stewart Brand
Sutradara
Dietmar Post,
Lutz Dammbeck
Genre
Documentary
IMDb
6.8/
10from
379users
Diterbitkan
01 October 2003
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Net (2003)
More of a film essay – of the type pioneered by Orson Welles and Chris Marker – than a standard documentary, German filmmaker Lutz Dammbeck’s The Net: The Unabomber, the LSD and the Internet begins with the typical format and structure of a nonfiction film, and a single subject (the life and times of mail bomber Ted Kaczynski). From that thematic springboard, Dammbeck branches out omnidirectionally, segueing into a series of thematic riffs and variants on such marginally-related subjects as: the history of cyberspace, terrorism, utopian ideals, LSD, the Central Intelligence Agency, and Cuckoo’s Nest author Ken Kesey and his Merry Pranksters.
