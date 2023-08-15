IMDb 5.0 / 10 from 405 users

Diterbitkan 16 May 1965

Oleh mamat

The Nest of the Cuckoo Birds (1965)

Johnson, an agent for the Liquor Control Department, comes across the remote Cuckoo Bird Inn after escaping from a band of cut-throat moonshiners and a mysterious killer. He realizes there that he must discover the identity of the killer before the inn’s demented occupants turn him into another display in the grotesque Chapel of the Dead.

Bert Williams

Ann Long, Jackie Scelza, Chuck Frankle, Bert Williams

tt0361953