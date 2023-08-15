Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Nest of the Cuckoo Birds (1965) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Ann Long,
Bert Williams,
Chuck Frankle,
Jackie Scelza
Sutradara
Bert Williams
IMDb
5.0/
10from
405users
Diterbitkan
16 May 1965
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Nest of the Cuckoo Birds (1965)
Johnson, an agent for the Liquor Control Department, comes across the remote Cuckoo Bird Inn after escaping from a band of cut-throat moonshiners and a mysterious killer. He realizes there that he must discover the identity of the killer before the inn’s demented occupants turn him into another display in the grotesque Chapel of the Dead.
Bert Williams
Ann Long, Jackie Scelza, Chuck Frankle, Bert Williams
tt0361953